Aviva PLC Sells 337,258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,148,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 337,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,091,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

