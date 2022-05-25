AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.03% of AXT worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AXT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities reduced their target price on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

AXT stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

