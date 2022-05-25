B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $63.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

