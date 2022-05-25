Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $251.68

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.68 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 257.60 ($3.24). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,138,949 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 39,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.23), for a total value of £100,348.22 ($126,271.83). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($237,795.39).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.