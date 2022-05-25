Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 11,989 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.