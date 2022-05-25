Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 11,989 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

