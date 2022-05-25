Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.38% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.