Barclays Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $77.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

CHD stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

