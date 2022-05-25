Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.