Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.64

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.64 ($58.13) and traded as high as €64.31 ($68.41). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €63.29 ($67.33), with a volume of 2,582,622 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.64.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

