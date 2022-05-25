Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Down 13.6%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

