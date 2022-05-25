Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $439.89

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.89 ($5.54) and traded as high as GBX 483.60 ($6.09). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 478.20 ($6.02), with a volume of 869,105 shares.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.81) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.43) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.88 ($6.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,375.24). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($25,219.25).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

