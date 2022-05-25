Berenberg Bank Lowers Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 480

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSVS. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.10) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 464.83 ($5.85).

VSVS opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.41) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.90. The stock has a market cap of £949.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.42).

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($44,544.99).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

