Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($84.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($74.52).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,541 ($69.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,740.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,365.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($86.53).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.57), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,490.37). Insiders have sold 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,282 over the last three months.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

