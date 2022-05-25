Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

Shares of BILL opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

