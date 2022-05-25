BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.