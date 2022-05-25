BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.31% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of 736.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

