Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

