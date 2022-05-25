BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $313,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

