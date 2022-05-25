BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,038 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

