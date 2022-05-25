BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 41,416 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 602.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,043.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $140,445. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

