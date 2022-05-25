BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $377.33 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

