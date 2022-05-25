BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of SPX worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.