BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

