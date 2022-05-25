BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,239,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Meritor worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

