BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Banner worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.