BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

CUBI stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

