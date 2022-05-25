BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000.

Shares of TWST opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $800,363. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

