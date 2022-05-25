BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE HL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.