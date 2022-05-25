BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.24% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

