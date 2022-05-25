BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 7,763.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,081,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,387 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

