BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.32 Million Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 382.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,400,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8,357.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 543,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 579.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 404,485 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

