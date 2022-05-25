BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.33 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,944 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

