BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 364.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

