BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.35 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,015.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.