BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.