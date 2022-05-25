BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Neogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.