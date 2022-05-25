BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

