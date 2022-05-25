BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,995 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

