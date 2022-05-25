BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.41 Million Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

