BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.71. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

