BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.