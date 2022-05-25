BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 25.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $134.27 and a 52-week high of $276.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

