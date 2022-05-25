BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 77.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AECOM by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

ACM opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

