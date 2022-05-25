BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.47 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 252.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Cactus worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,101.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,282 shares of company stock valued at $25,644,370. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

