BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 4,619.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.95% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 637,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AQB stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 43.90 and a quick ratio of 43.50.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

