BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,223 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Titan International worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 26.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

