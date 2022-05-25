BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Argo Group International worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Argo Group International Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.