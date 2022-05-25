BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.