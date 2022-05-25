BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $1.45 Million in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.29% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

NMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NMM opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.18%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

