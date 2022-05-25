BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

